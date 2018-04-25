Per accompagnare il regalo d’anniversario, da scrivere sull’sms del buongiorno o su un bigliettino per farsi perdonare una piccola lite: sono le frasi d’amore canzoni inglesi, romantiche e speciali, da dedicare al vostro partner.

Dalle proposte più rock di Aerosmith e Kiss ai classici di Beatles ed Elton John, passando per le pop song di Adele e Demi Lovato, ecco le frasi d’amore delle canzoni inglesi più belle di sempre. All you need is love!

“It’s a little bit funny this feeling inside I’m not one of those who can easily hide I don’t have much money but boy if I did I’d buy a big house where we both could live” Elton John, Your Song “I could stay awake just to hear you breathing Watch you smile while you are sleeping While you’re far away and dreaming I could spend my life in this sweet surrender I could stay lost in this moment forever Where every moment spent with you is a moment I treasure” Aerosmith, I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing “There’s no love Like your love And no other Could give more love There’s nowhere Unless you’re there All the time All the way…” Bryan Adams, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You “The storms are raging on the rolling sea And on the highway of regret. The winds of change are blowing wild and free, You ain’t seen nothing like me yet. I could make you happy, make your dreams come true. Nothing that I wouldn’t do. Go to the ends of the Earth for you, To make you feel my love To make you feel my love” Adele, Make You Feel My Love “Whenever I’m alone with you You make me feel like I am home again Whenever I’m alone with you You make me feel like I am whole again” The Cure, Lovesong “There used to be a graying tower alone on the sea. You became the light on the dark side of me. Love remained a drug that’s the high and not the pill. But did you know, That when it snows, My eyes become large and The light that you shine can be seen” Seal, Kiss From A Rose “I don’t know who I am without you I got it bad, baby Got it bad Oh, tell me you love me I need someone on days like this, I do” Demi Lovato, Tell Me You Love Me “I’ve found a reason for me To change who I used to be A reason to start over new And the reason is you” Hoobastank, The Reason “I was made for lovin’ you baby You were made for lovin’ me And I can’t get enough of you baby Can you get enough of me Tonight I want to see it in your eyes Feel the magic There’s something that drives me wild And tonight we’re gonna make it all come true ‘Cause girl, you were made for me And girl I was made for you” Kiss, I was made for lovin’ you “Love is all you need” The Beatles, All You Need Is Love

