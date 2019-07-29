Meghan Markle intervista Michelle Obama come guest editor di Vogue UK

Kate e Meghan con i figli alla partita di polo
Le due Duchesse compaiono a sorpresa al Billingbear Polo Club per sostenere i rispettivi mariti impegnati in una gara di beneficenza.
La Duchessa ha lavorato a un'edizione tutta al femminile in onore di donne note e attiviste che stanno cambiando il mondo.
Meghan Markle sarà guest editor di Vogue UK per il numero del mese di settembre, con un’intervista a Michelle Obama, ma non comparirà in copertina.
Come vi avevamo annunciato nelle scorse settimane, la Duchessa contribuirà a un numero tutto al femminile, dedicato alle donne che sono riuscite a far sentire la propria voce, con un forte impatto positivo sulla società. La copertina, che ritraente tutte le protagoniste di settembre, è stata svelata proprio sull’account Instagram ufficiale di Meghan e Harry. La Duchessa non è presente per sua scelta. Il numero è stato intitolato Forces for Change (Le forze per cambiare).
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Da Jane Fonda a Salma Hayek, passando per modelle, attiviste e femministe, sono quindici le colonne portanti di questo numero. Un onore che non viene riservato a tutti, quello di partecipare a un numero di Vogue UK, ma Meghan Markle, grazie al suo impegno in favore delle donne, ci è riuscita. Quella di non apparire sulla cover è stata una sua volontà, come raccontato da Edward Enninful, capo redattore della rivista.
“Abbiamo parlato a lungo della copertina, fin dal primo momento. Meghan Markle ha deciso di lasciare spazio alle 15 donne protagoniste del numero in copertina, è stata una sua decisione non comparire“.
A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
Qualcuno aveva ipotizzato, vedendo l’immagine diffusa ieri, che nel rettangolo vuoto in copertina sarebbe poi stata aggiunta la mamma di Archie Harrison, ma non è così.
“Si tratta di una piccola superficie riflettente“, ha aggiunto Enninful, “perché la sua idea era che ogni donna potesse vedere se stessa insieme alle altre, anch’essa importante e con un ruolo“.
Per questa occasione eccezionale Meghan Markle ha intervistato la ex First Lady Michelle Obama. L’attrice di Orange is The New Black Laverne Cox ha ringraziato su Instagram la Duchessa e la rivista per averla scelta.
“Sono così contenta di essere stata scelta per un numero così speciale. E sono contenta di apparire proprio su Vogue UK, la prima rivista di moda nel 1966 ad avere una modella di colore in copertina, Donyale Luna“.
Non è stato ancora svelato se il numero all’interno conterrà un vero e proprio servizio fotografico della Duchessa, della quale è stata diffusa una foto durante la preparazione del numero. Intanto ecco la lista completa delle quindici donne presenti nel numero di settembre di Vogue UK:
