Meghan Markle passeggia con Archie, il Principe Harry arriva in Canada

REPOST @dailymail Prince Harry arrived in Canada on Monday evening ready to start his new stripped-down life away from the pomp of the Royal Family. He landed at Vancouver International Airport on British Airways flight 85 from London's Heathrow. He was seen leaving the Boeing 747 by the back staircase wearing a blue beanie and jeans with a backpack over his shoulders. Two security guards escorted him. At the end of the near-10-hour Boeing 747 flight he was whisked away in a black minivan to continue his journey with a short 25-minute hop over to Victoria on Vancouver Island. Harry flew on to Vancouver Island via WestJet, the same carrier that Meghan is said to have taken, landing at Victoria Airport around 9:45pm local time. Officials at the airport closed the third-floor public viewing area shortly before he landed. The duke was then driven the last couple of miles in a Silver SUV to Mille Fleurs, the $14 million oceanside home for an emotional reunion with wife Meghan and eight-month-old son Archie. The Sussexes have called the mansion in North Saanich, British Columbia, home for the past two months.