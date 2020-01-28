Kate Middleton si è nuovamente cimentata nel ruolo di Regina per la Giornata della Memoria, riscontrando sempre più consensi. La Duchessa e il Principe William hanno fatto visita alla Central Hall Westminster in occasione della Giornata della Memoria. Kate ha reso omaggio ai sopravvissuti dell’Olocausto anche grazie alle foto scattate a due superstiti.

Steven Frank e Yvonne Bernstein, oggi ultra ottantenni, hanno posato per Kate Middleton circondati dai loro nipoti. Entrambi bambini durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale, sono vivi per miracolo, e hanno una storia molto drammatica alle loro spalle. “Le loro storie rimarranno con me per sempre” ha scritto la Middleton su Instagram. Steven era rinchiuso a Auschwitz, mentre Yvonne è stata salvata da suo zio, poi ucciso per averla nascosta.

Così i Duchi di Cambridge hanno nuovamente sostituito la Regina in una occasione molto importante, e hanno preso parte alle commemorazioni per Giornata della Memoria. Quest’anno la data coincide con il 75° anniversario della liberazione di Auschwitz.

Kate e William sembrano sempre più vicini al trono. Dopo il passo indietro di Meghan Markle e del Principe Harry sembra che la monarchia inglese stia puntando tutto su di loro.

Infatti, già nei giorni precedenti, i Duchi di Cambridge hanno sostituito la Regina a Buckingham Palace in un importante summit sull’Africa. Il Principe William prenderà il posto di Elisabetta anche come Alto Commissario di Sua Maestà all’Assemblea generale della Chiesa Scozzese.

I Duchi sempre più vicini a regnare, con il grande consenso dei sudditi, hanno preso anche il posto di Carlo e Camilla, sempre più lontani dai riflettori. Il Principe ereditario rinuncerà al trono in favore di suo figlio? Chissà, intanto Kate Middleton, fasciata nel suo cappotto Catherine Walker, sembra già una Regina.