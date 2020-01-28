Kate Middleton: la sua gonna Zara costa meno di 8 euro
La gonna, in saldo da Zara, costa solo 7,95 euro ma la Duchessa rimane regina di stile.
La Duchessa di Cambridge conquista punti per i sudditi e la Regina Elisabetta.
Kate Middleton si è nuovamente cimentata nel ruolo di Regina per la Giornata della Memoria, riscontrando sempre più consensi. La Duchessa e il Principe William hanno fatto visita alla Central Hall Westminster in occasione della Giornata della Memoria. Kate ha reso omaggio ai sopravvissuti dell’Olocausto anche grazie alle foto scattate a due superstiti.
Steven Frank e Yvonne Bernstein, oggi ultra ottantenni, hanno posato per Kate Middleton circondati dai loro nipoti. Entrambi bambini durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale, sono vivi per miracolo, e hanno una storia molto drammatica alle loro spalle. “Le loro storie rimarranno con me per sempre” ha scritto la Middleton su Instagram. Steven era rinchiuso a Auschwitz, mentre Yvonne è stata salvata da suo zio, poi ucciso per averla nascosta.
As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp - 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition opening later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety , which will feature 75 images of survivors and their family members. The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution. Portraits ©The Duchess of Cambridge
Così i Duchi di Cambridge hanno nuovamente sostituito la Regina in una occasione molto importante, e hanno preso parte alle commemorazioni per Giornata della Memoria. Quest’anno la data coincide con il 75° anniversario della liberazione di Auschwitz.
Kate e William sembrano sempre più vicini al trono. Dopo il passo indietro di Meghan Markle e del Principe Harry sembra che la monarchia inglese stia puntando tutto su di loro.
Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay, which takes place each year on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honours survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. Earlier this month, The Duchess of Cambridge met two Holocaust survivors, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, as she took photographs for a project by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. The Duchess’s photographs will be included in an exhibition of 75 images of survivors and their family members, which will open later this year. “The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish. Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet. They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever.” – The Duchess of Cambridge Photographs © Kensington Palace
Infatti, già nei giorni precedenti, i Duchi di Cambridge hanno sostituito la Regina a Buckingham Palace in un importante summit sull’Africa. Il Principe William prenderà il posto di Elisabetta anche come Alto Commissario di Sua Maestà all’Assemblea generale della Chiesa Scozzese.
I Duchi sempre più vicini a regnare, con il grande consenso dei sudditi, hanno preso anche il posto di Carlo e Camilla, sempre più lontani dai riflettori. Il Principe ereditario rinuncerà al trono in favore di suo figlio? Chissà, intanto Kate Middleton, fasciata nel suo cappotto Catherine Walker, sembra già una Regina.
