Lo sfogo della moglie di Kobe Bryant: “Non riesco ad elaborare entrambi i lutti, sto impazzendo”

La tragica scomparsa della star dei Lakers Kobe Bryant e della figlia tredicenne Gianna ha sconvolto il mondo intero. Tantissimi colleghi sportivi e dello showbiz in generale hanno lanciato messaggi di cordoglio dedicati soprattutto alla moglie di Kobe e alle sue tre bambine.

A due settimane dall’incidente, Vanessa Bryant si è affidata di nuovo ad Instagram per condividere il suo dolore attraverso parole toccanti. La moglie di Kobe ha pubblicato un video in cui la figlia scomparsa gioca a basket con il padre sempre presente a bordo campo per incoraggiarla.

Il messaggio che Vanessa ha lasciato a corredo delle immagini è straziante: “Sono sempre stata riluttante ad esprimere a parole le mie sensazioni. Il mio cervello rifiuta di accettare che sia Kobe che Gigi se ne siano andati. Non riesco ad elaborare contemporaneamente entrambi i lutti. È come se stessi cercando di elaborare la scomparsa di Kobe, ma il mio corpo non accetta l’idea che Gigi non tornerà più da me. È sbagliato. Perché devo svegliarmi un altro giorno senza che la mia bambina abbia questa possibilità? Questo mi fa impazzire, lei aveva davvero tanta voglia di vivere“.

Nonostante la difficoltà del momento, Vanessa cerca di farsi forza pensando alle altre tre figlie e ha concluso il post con un messaggio rivolto ai suoi follower: “Ho capito che devo essere forte per le mie altre tre bambine. Sono arrabbiata per non avere più al mio fianco Gigi e Kobe, ma sono grata per essere qui con Natalia, Bianka e Capri. Credo che siano sensazioni normali, che fanno parte del processo di lutto. Volevo solo condividerle nel caso ci sia qualcun altro là fuori che abbia vissuto una simile perdita. Dio, vorrei che fossero qui e questo incubo finisse. Prego per tutte le vittime di questa orribile tragedia. Per favore, continuate a pregare per tutti“.