Lo sfogo della moglie di Kobe Bryant: “Non riesco ad elaborare entrambi i lutti, sto impazzendo”

Dopo due settimane dal tragico incidente, Vanessa Bryant ha condiviso su Instagram un messaggio straziante
La tragica scomparsa della star dei Lakers Kobe Bryant e della figlia tredicenne Gianna ha sconvolto il mondo intero. Tantissimi colleghi sportivi e dello showbiz in generale hanno lanciato messaggi di cordoglio dedicati soprattutto alla moglie di Kobe e alle sue tre bambine.
A due settimane dall’incidente, Vanessa Bryant si è affidata di nuovo ad Instagram per condividere il suo dolore attraverso parole toccanti. La moglie di Kobe ha pubblicato un video in cui la figlia scomparsa gioca a basket con il padre sempre presente a bordo campo per incoraggiarla.
Il messaggio che Vanessa ha lasciato a corredo delle immagini è straziante: “Sono sempre stata riluttante ad esprimere a parole le mie sensazioni. Il mio cervello rifiuta di accettare che sia Kobe che Gigi se ne siano andati. Non riesco ad elaborare contemporaneamente entrambi i lutti. È come se stessi cercando di elaborare la scomparsa di Kobe, ma il mio corpo non accetta l’idea che Gigi non tornerà più da me. È sbagliato. Perché devo svegliarmi un altro giorno senza che la mia bambina abbia questa possibilità? Questo mi fa impazzire, lei aveva davvero tanta voglia di vivere“.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
Un post condiviso da Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in data:
Nonostante la difficoltà del momento, Vanessa cerca di farsi forza pensando alle altre tre figlie e ha concluso il post con un messaggio rivolto ai suoi follower: “Ho capito che devo essere forte per le mie altre tre bambine. Sono arrabbiata per non avere più al mio fianco Gigi e Kobe, ma sono grata per essere qui con Natalia, Bianka e Capri. Credo che siano sensazioni normali, che fanno parte del processo di lutto. Volevo solo condividerle nel caso ci sia qualcun altro là fuori che abbia vissuto una simile perdita. Dio, vorrei che fossero qui e questo incubo finisse. Prego per tutte le vittime di questa orribile tragedia. Per favore, continuate a pregare per tutti“.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Un post condiviso da Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in data:
