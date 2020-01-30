La foto e le prime parole della moglie di Kobe Bryant su Instagram

La morte del campione di basket Kobe Bryant ha lasciato devastati milioni di fan che lo conoscevano per le sue imprese sportive, e in particolar modo i fan in Italia, Paese al quale il cestista era legato da un rapporto speciale. Ma probabilmente la persona che più al mondo soffre la sua improvvisa scomparsa è la moglie Vanessa Laine, la quale dopo tre giorni ha pubblicato su Instagram una foto corredata da una lettera straziante.

Come noto Bryant è morto insieme alla figlia Gianna in un incidente aereo mentre stava per atterrare a Los Angeles. Insieme a loro altre sette persone, tra cui l’allenatore di basket John Altobelli con sua moglie e alcune amiche di Gianna, oltre al pilota, avente alle spalle più di 8200 ore di volo. Ancora ignote le cause dell’incidente, in quanto sul mezzo non era presente una scatola nera.

Ecco quanto ha scritto Vanessa Bryant su Instagram. Ricordiamo che i due sono stati sposati per quasi 20 anni: “Io le mie ragazze vogliamo ringraziare i milioni di persone che ci hanno mostrato il loro supporto e amore durante questo momento orribile. Grazie per le vostre preghiere, ne abbiamo bisogno. […] Siamo anche devastate per le famiglie che domenica hanno perso i loro cari, e condividiamo con loro questo dolore.”

Visualizza questo post su Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ Un post condiviso da Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in data: 29 Gen 2020 alle ore 4:59 PST

Vanessa racconta il grande vuoto lasciato dalla perdita del marito e della figlia: “Mi conforta sapere che Kobe e Gigi sapevano quanto fossero amati. Siamo stati incredibilmente fortunati ad averli nelle nostre vite e vorrei che rimanessero qui per sempre, […] è impossibile immaginare la vita senza di loro. Ma ci svegliamo ogni giorno, cercando di andare avanti perché tutti e due illuminano il nostro cammino“.

Dalla tragedia è nata una raccolta fondi, da parte della Mamba Sports Foundation, per aiutare le altre famiglie che sono state lacerate dall’incidente. Il sito è quello di MambaOnThree.org.



È già in programma una cerimonia pubblica per commemorare la celebrità, ma a causa della grande partecipazione prevista l’evento potrebbe essere spostato al grande stadio del Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in quanto il palazzetto dei Lakers, squadra di Kobe Bryant, non sarebbe grande a sufficienza per contenere la folla.