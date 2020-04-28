Meghan Markle: Clare Waight Keller ricorda la creazione del suo abito nuziale

Meghan e Harry contro i tabloid inglesi
A qualche settimana dal secondo anniversario di nozze del Principe Harry e di Meghan Markle, la stilista Clare Waight Keller ha voluto ricordare la progettazione del magnifico abito nuziale dell’ex attrice statunitense.
Da pochissimo la stylist ha abbandonato la direzione artistica di Givenchy lasciando al marchio di alta moda un’importante eredità. Clare, infatti, non solo è stata la prima donna a ricoprire un ruolo così importante, ma in tre anni ha raggiunto moltissimi traguardi apportando al brand un’alta dose di forza e femminilità.
Nella storia della moda il suo nome sarà associato per sempre alla creazione dell’abito da sposa di Meghan, che le è valso anche il premio dell’anno Womenswear Award Designer. Per questo motivo Waight Keller ha voluto ricordare con un post su Instagram il percorso seguito per realizzare il modello speciale: “Due anni fa oggi ero negli ultimi allestimenti per un vestito molto segreto. Così tante emozioni mi hanno attraversato durante quei mesi che hanno preceduto il grande giorno. Un abito da sposa è uno dei momenti più squisiti e belli per una designer, ma anche personalmente come artista donna. È un punto di vista unico quando lo hai vissuto tu stesso, come ho fatto al mio matrimonio con il mio amato marito venti anni fa, ricordi ogni momento in modo così chiaro e realizzi il significato di ogni dettaglio e decisione“.
Per la creazione dell’abito, la stilista e la futura sposa hanno collaborato a stretto contatto affinché il risultato rispecchiasse sia lo status reale sia il marchio di fabbrica di Givenchy: “Attraverso ore di conversazione, incontri e ricerche, lentamente tutti i pezzi di quella storia si sono riuniti. Purezza e semplicità erano i principi guida, una narrazione della natura attraverso i 53 fiori del Commonwealth per portare il mondo nel viaggio della cerimonia con l’aggiunta delle linee di Givenchy per catturare la classica bellezza senza tempo. Era ovvio che il significato di questa occasione fosse più di uno, sarebbe stata una cerimonia molto personale con così tante scelte che avrebbero rispecchiato l’eredità degli sposi e il loro modo unico di essere incredibilmente inclusivi, genuini e generosi“.
