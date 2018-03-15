Sono stati annunciati ieri a New York i nominati ai CFDA Awards 2018, il premio che ogni anno viene assegnato ai designer che si sono distinti nel mondo del moda per innovazione e creatività. A ricevere una menzione speciale sarà Donatella Versace, a cui verrà consegnato, durante la cerimonia del prossimo 4 giugno, l’International Award.
Tanti i nomi della moda che saranno presenti alla serata: da Raf Simons a Marc Jacobs, nominati nella categoria Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, a Tom Ford, candidato nella categoria Menswear Designer of the Year Award, fino a Diane Von Furstenberg e Carolina Herrera che riceveranno premi speciali alla carriera.
Ecco tutte le nomination dei CFDA Awards 2018.
CFDA Awards 2018: tutte le nomination
Womenswear Designer of the Year Award
Raf Simons per Calvin Klein
Gabriela Hearst
Marc Jacobs
Virgil Abloh per Off-White
Ashley e Mary-Kate Olsen per The Row
Menswear Designer of the Year Award
Raf Simons per Calvin Klein
James Jebbia per Supreme
Thom Brown
Virgil Abloh per Off-White
Tom Ford
Accessory Designer of the Year Award
Paul Andrew
Stuart Vevers per Coach
Rachel Mansur e Floriana Gavriel per Mansur Gavriel
Irene Neuwirth
Ashley e Mary-Kate Olsen per The Row
The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent
Miki Amiri per Amiri
Laura Vassar Brock e Kristopher Brock per Brock Collection
Aurora James per Brother Vellies
Kirby Jean-Raymond per Pyer Moss
Sander Lak per Sies Marjan
CFDA Awards 2018: premi speciali
International Award
Donatalla Versace
Swarovski Award for Positive Change
Diane von Furstenberg
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Narciso Rodriguez
Founder’s Award
Carolina Herrera
The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Shepherd
Edward Enninful
Se vuoi aggiornamenti su CFDA Awards 2018: le nomination inserisci la tua e-mail nel box qui sotto
Diventa fan di Diredonna.it su Facebook!