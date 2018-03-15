Sono stati annunciati ieri a New York i nominati ai CFDA Awards 2018, il premio che ogni anno viene assegnato ai designer che si sono distinti nel mondo del moda per innovazione e creatività. A ricevere una menzione speciale sarà Donatella Versace, a cui verrà consegnato, durante la cerimonia del prossimo 4 giugno, l’International Award.

Tanti i nomi della moda che saranno presenti alla serata: da Raf Simons a Marc Jacobs, nominati nella categoria Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, a Tom Ford, candidato nella categoria Menswear Designer of the Year Award, fino a Diane Von Furstenberg e Carolina Herrera che riceveranno premi speciali alla carriera.

Ecco tutte le nomination dei CFDA Awards 2018.

CFDA Awards 2018: tutte le nomination

Womenswear Designer of the Year Award

Raf Simons per Calvin Klein

Gabriela Hearst

Marc Jacobs

Virgil Abloh per Off-White

Ashley e Mary-Kate Olsen per The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year Award

Raf Simons per Calvin Klein

James Jebbia per Supreme

Thom Brown

Virgil Abloh per Off-White

Tom Ford

Accessory Designer of the Year Award

Paul Andrew

Stuart Vevers per Coach

Rachel Mansur e Floriana Gavriel per Mansur Gavriel

Irene Neuwirth

Ashley e Mary-Kate Olsen per The Row

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent

Miki Amiri per Amiri

Laura Vassar Brock e Kristopher Brock per Brock Collection

Aurora James per Brother Vellies

Kirby Jean-Raymond per Pyer Moss

Sander Lak per Sies Marjan

CFDA Awards 2018: premi speciali

International Award

Donatalla Versace

Swarovski Award for Positive Change

Diane von Furstenberg

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Narciso Rodriguez

Founder’s Award

Carolina Herrera

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Shepherd

Edward Enninful