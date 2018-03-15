Sono stati annunciati ieri a New York i nominati ai CFDA Awards 2018, il premio che ogni anno viene assegnato ai designer che si sono distinti nel mondo del moda per innovazione e creatività. A ricevere una menzione speciale sarà Donatella Versace, a cui verrà consegnato, durante la cerimonia del prossimo 4 giugno, l’International Award.

Tanti i nomi della moda che saranno presenti alla serata: da Raf Simons a Marc Jacobs, nominati nella categoria Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, a Tom Ford, candidato nella categoria Menswear Designer of the Year Award, fino a Diane Von Furstenberg  e Carolina Herrera che riceveranno premi speciali alla carriera.

Ecco tutte le nomination dei CFDA Awards 2018.

CFDA Awards 2018: tutte le nomination

Womenswear Designer of the Year Award

  • Raf Simons per Calvin Klein
  • Gabriela Hearst
  • Marc Jacobs
  • Virgil Abloh per Off-White
  • Ashley e Mary-Kate Olsen per The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year Award

  • Raf Simons per Calvin Klein
  • James Jebbia per Supreme
  • Thom Brown
  • Virgil Abloh per Off-White
  • Tom Ford

 Accessory Designer of the Year Award

  • Paul Andrew
  • Stuart Vevers per Coach
  • Rachel Mansur e Floriana Gavriel per Mansur Gavriel
  • Irene Neuwirth
  • Ashley e Mary-Kate Olsen per The Row

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent

  • Miki Amiri per Amiri
  • Laura Vassar Brock e Kristopher Brock per Brock Collection
  • Aurora James per Brother Vellies
  • Kirby Jean-Raymond per Pyer Moss
  • Sander Lak per Sies Marjan

CFDA Awards 2018: premi speciali

International Award

Donatalla Versace

Swarovski Award for Positive Change

Diane von Furstenberg

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Narciso Rodriguez

Founder’s Award

Carolina Herrera

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Shepherd

Edward Enninful