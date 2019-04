Visualizza questo post su Instagram

The first official portraits to mark the birth of HRH Prince Louis of Cambridge were released by Kensington Palace on 5th May 2018. The first picture was taken on 26th April 2018 and the second picture where the little Prince is being cradled by big sister Charlotte was taken on her birthday 2nd May 2018 by their mother The Duchess of Cambridge. 📷: The Duchess of Cambridge